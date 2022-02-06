Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Position Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,346 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco worth $10,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 224.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Shares of IVZ opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.67%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

