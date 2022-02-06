Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $20,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000.

BATS OMFL opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.37.

