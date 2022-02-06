Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $21,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $31.52 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.52 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

