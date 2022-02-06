Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $33.04 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 117,975,076 coins and its circulating supply is 117,602,908 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

