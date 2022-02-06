Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $42.43 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.11%.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.