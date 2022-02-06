ION Trading Up 85.5% This Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $442,480.54 and approximately $214.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ION has traded up 85.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.77 or 0.00186625 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00031515 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.46 or 0.00387295 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00071738 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,695,401 coins and its circulating supply is 13,795,401 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.