IoTeX Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 6th. IoTeX has a market cap of $789.00 million and approximately $37.56 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0827 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.17 or 0.00270213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00042352 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars.

