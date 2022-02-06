IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,042,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $9,427,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IQV opened at $249.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.85. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.13 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.37.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

