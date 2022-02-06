Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.58 Million

Equities analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post sales of $109.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.16 million and the lowest is $109.00 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $116.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $405.50 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $420.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRWD. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $199,094.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $609,617.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after acquiring an additional 920,868 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3,037.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 418,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 405,520 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 219,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 88,646 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

