iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000.

Shares of IEMG opened at $59.40 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.92.

