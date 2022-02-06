iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $24,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,590,000 after acquiring an additional 45,044 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $391,786,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,494,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,408,000 after acquiring an additional 54,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after acquiring an additional 188,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,661,000 after acquiring an additional 210,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.30 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

