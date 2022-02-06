iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 452.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,577 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $472,358,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWI Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,150,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $48.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

