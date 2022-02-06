iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,086 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 439.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,555,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,634 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,186,000 after purchasing an additional 453,669 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 740,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,030,000 after purchasing an additional 344,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 161.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 339,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 209,509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.44. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.30 and a 12-month high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

