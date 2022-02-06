iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.61. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.