Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of Iteris stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,195. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09. Iteris has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $143.08 million, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Iteris alerts:

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas bought 15,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Iteris by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Iteris by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Iteris by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Iteris by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 12,554 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iteris by 1,234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 19,745 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.