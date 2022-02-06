Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.
Shares of Iteris stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,195. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09. Iteris has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $143.08 million, a PE ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.29.
In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas bought 15,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $57,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ITI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday.
Iteris Company Profile
Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iteris (ITI)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.