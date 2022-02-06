Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Up 18.6% Over Last 7 Days

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $447,877.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jarvis Network

JRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

