Jet Capital Investors L P Has $15.34 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jet Capital Investors L P lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 2.6% of Jet Capital Investors L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jet Capital Investors L P owned 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $15,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,112,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 41,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $277.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,789. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.53 and a 200 day moving average of $289.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $223.36 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Several research firms recently commented on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.40.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total value of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

