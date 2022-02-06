Jet Capital Investors L P Raises Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Jet Capital Investors L P raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group comprises approximately 3.2% of Jet Capital Investors L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jet Capital Investors L P owned approximately 0.91% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $18,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSIG. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,386,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth $637,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth $241,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 100.3% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 35,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BSIG. TheStreet downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. 906,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.59. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $31.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.