Jetstream Capital LLC Buys Shares of 22,000 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000. AGCO accounts for about 2.6% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in AGCO by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in AGCO by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,991,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,145,000 after purchasing an additional 170,195 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 453.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

NYSE AGCO opened at $114.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $108.56 and a one year high of $158.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.46 and its 200-day moving average is $124.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

