Jetstream Capital LLC Buys Shares of 75,000 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Jetstream Capital LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000. MGM Resorts International makes up approximately 3.1% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.81.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $162,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $300,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,200 shares of company stock worth $5,311,864 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

