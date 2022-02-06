Jetstream Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Jetstream Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor makes up 2.2% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Jetstream Capital LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ON opened at $57.42 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.72.

ON Semiconductor Corp. is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets.

