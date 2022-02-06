Jetstream Capital LLC Invests $2.52 Million in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000. Aclaris Therapeutics accounts for about 2.4% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jetstream Capital LLC owned 0.23% of Aclaris Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $659,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.3% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

