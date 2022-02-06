Jetstream Capital LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000. Oramed Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 2.6% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jetstream Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after acquiring an additional 164,018 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 29,263 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,702,000. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ORMP stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $433.37 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 908.55% and a negative return on equity of 24.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORMP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oramed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.