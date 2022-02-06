Jetstream Capital LLC Invests $4.06 Million in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,000. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services accounts for approximately 3.9% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jetstream Capital LLC owned 0.07% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 53.8% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

NYSE:ZIM opened at $68.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $70.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. As a group, analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.