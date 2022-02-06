Jetstream Capital LLC Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000. Kulicke and Soffa Industries comprises approximately 2.6% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jetstream Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.2% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLIC opened at $50.49 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $75.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $6,988,982. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

