Jetstream Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. Digital Turbine makes up 2.7% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,186,000 after purchasing an additional 106,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,613,000 after purchasing an additional 43,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,572,000 after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $44.07 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51.

APPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

