Jetstream Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Jetstream Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,000. Beauty Health comprises about 4.0% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jetstream Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Beauty Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,817,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,735,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,814,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKIN. William Blair began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08. The Beauty Health Company has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Beauty Health Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

