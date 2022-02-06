Jetstream Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 14,000 STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Jetstream Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. STAAR Surgical accounts for approximately 1.7% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $74.13 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $163.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 161.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average is $113.79.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

