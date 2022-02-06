Jetstream Capital LLC Takes $2.78 Million Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Jetstream Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000. Atkore comprises about 2.7% of Jetstream Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jetstream Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Atkore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,994,000 after acquiring an additional 57,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atkore by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 945,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atkore by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after acquiring an additional 420,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Atkore by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $705,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,582 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR opened at $100.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.37. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $118.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATKR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

