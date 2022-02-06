Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Reduced by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,161 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 1.6% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $22,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.47. 6,969,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.