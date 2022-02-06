Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,505 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.9% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $291,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 114,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 265,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,559,000 after acquiring an additional 79,068 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,159 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $130,344,000 after acquiring an additional 728,527 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $172.39 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.11.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

