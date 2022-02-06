Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $911,021,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

