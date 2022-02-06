Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to $0.52. Jounce Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

JNCE stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. 366,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,934. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $97,601.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $35,763.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,958,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,324,616 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

