JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,995 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.9% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $53,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

JPM opened at $152.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $450.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $137.38 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

