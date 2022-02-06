JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 220,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $152.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $137.38 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

