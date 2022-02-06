JulSwap Trading Up 10.1% This Week (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. JulSwap has a market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $510,436.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JulSwap has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00051440 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.11 or 0.07147514 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00054753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,810.63 or 0.99943454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006598 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.