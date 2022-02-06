Jump Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,593 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 28,980 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $5,528,240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 133.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after buying an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

