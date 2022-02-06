Jupiter Market Cap Hits $24.11 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $24.11 million and $2.49 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded up 194.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00051967 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.18 or 0.07196223 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00055311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,766.84 or 0.99786625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00053568 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,573,984 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

