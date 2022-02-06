JUST Market Capitalization Tops $459.44 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, JUST has traded 50.7% higher against the dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $459.44 million and approximately $297.94 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0629 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00050966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.97 or 0.07146828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,611.31 or 0.99896638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006640 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

