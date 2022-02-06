KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) versus Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) Financial Analysis

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) and Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Timber Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Timber Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timber Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and Timber Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 Timber Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $52.83, suggesting a potential upside of 300.56%. Given KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe KalVista Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Timber Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares KalVista Pharmaceuticals and Timber Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals N/A -33.56% -31.32% Timber Pharmaceuticals -880.77% -237.88% -113.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KalVista Pharmaceuticals and Timber Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals $12.69 million 25.43 -$46.24 million ($2.67) -4.94 Timber Pharmaceuticals $450,000.00 49.34 -$15.12 million N/A N/A

Timber Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals beats Timber Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products include KVD001, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor that completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of DME; KVD900, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating HAE attacks; and KVD824, an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor that completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating DME or HAE. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

