Kava Reaches Market Cap of $562.57 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. Kava has a market capitalization of $562.57 million and $71.70 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $3.70 or 0.00008893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00182519 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00031071 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.62 or 0.00386234 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00070773 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 152,114,776 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

