Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $21.89 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,658 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 476,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $67,435,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,933 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,819,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,306,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,369 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 114,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.