Keep Network (KEEP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $328.11 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $328.11 million and $21.59 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00043088 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00109674 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 631,243,707 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

