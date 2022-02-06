Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Buys 29,294 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 99.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $198.38 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $188.09 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.20.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.