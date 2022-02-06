Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,839 shares during the period. Snap comprises 3.4% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $18,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Snap by 50.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $481,484.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $1,949,846.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 256,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,952 in the last 90 days.

Snap stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $83.34.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.