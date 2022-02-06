Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,680 Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,680 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 275.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.53.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total value of $26,367,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB opened at $237.09 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.11 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

