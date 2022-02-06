KeyFi (KEYFI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $93,300.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $93,300.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00051834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.90 or 0.07149797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00055411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,767.45 or 0.99767842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00053683 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006515 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.