KeyFi Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $99,113.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.31 or 0.07224524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00055975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,572.14 or 0.99969340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00052884 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006624 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

