Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) is Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,286,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,425 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 3.2% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 1.78% of Keysight Technologies worth $561,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after buying an additional 78,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,964,000 after buying an additional 48,654 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.38.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.21. 1,075,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,037. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.09 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

