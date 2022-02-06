Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 863.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,507,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,293 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,470,000 after acquiring an additional 480,441 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEYS opened at $166.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.21. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.09 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

